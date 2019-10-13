Jackson completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 236 yards while carrying 19 times for 152 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bengals.

Jackson was electric with the ball in his hands, gashing Cincinnati's run defense repeatedly as he set a new career high in rushing yardage. He played his second turnover-free game of the season and his passing output was in line with his season average. This excellent rushing performance puts Jackson on pace for over 1,200 yards on the ground this season, putting him in elite company among quarterbacks, and his ability to limit turnover while contributing through the air makes him quite valuable from a fantasy perspective. He will look to build on this effort next Sunday on the road against the Seahawks.