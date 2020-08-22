site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-lamar-jackson-does-not-practice-saturday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Does not practice Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 22, 2020
at
10:08 am ET 1 min read
Jackson did not practice Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
There's no official word as to why Jackson will miss Saturday's practice with the team choosing to simply list the designation as "undisclosed". More clarification regarding the absence will surely come in the ensuing days.
More News
04/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 12 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read