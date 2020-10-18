Jackson completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 186 yards and a touchdown while adding 108 yards and another score on nine carries during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Eagles.

Jackson averaged a pedestrian 6.9 yards per attempt and was held under 200 passing yards for the fourth straight game, with his only score through the air coming on a seven-yard connection with Nick Boyle. He was excellent as a runner, however, as he topped the 100-yard mark for the first time this season and scored an electrifying 37-yard rushing touchdown. Jackson hasn't been quite as dynamic this season as he was a year ago, but he still owns an excellent 10:2 TD:INT and has his team sitting at 5-1. He'll use the upcoming bye week to rest before taking on the Steelers in Week 8.