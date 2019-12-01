Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Dominates with legs
Jackson completed 14 of 23 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown while rushing 16 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and losing a fumble in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.
Jackson eclipsed 60 rushing yards for the 10th time in 12 games this season, including each of the past nine, and he became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 100 yards four times in one season. He lost a fumble for the first time all season for his first turnover since Week 5, but Jackson also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews and scored with his legs from one yard out. Despite throwing for a season-low 105 yards, Jackson still commanded the offense effectively and orchestrated a wonderful final drive that used up the final 6:28 and set up Justin Tucker for a game-winning 49-yard field goal. Given his unparalleled ability as a runner at the quarterback position, Jackson will remain a must-start option in Week 14 despite a tricky matchup in Buffalo.
