When asked about an ankle injury he suffered late in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, Jackson replied, "I'm good,"Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The issue caused Jackson to miss the end of Baltimore's 27-24 loss Sunday, but it doesn't appear to be something that will affect his Week 15 availability. It remains to be seen, however, if his practice participation will be impacted at all. The Ravens' QB situation will thus be worth monitoring in the coming days, with the health of Joe Flacco (hip) improving.