Jackson completed 21 of 30 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Titans. He added 62 rushing yards on 13 carries.

While Baltimore struggled in the red zone -- Justin Tucker carried the offense with six field goals -- Jackson did hit Zay Flowers for a 10-yard score in the second quarter, and the quarterback was able to extend plays and drives with his legs as he led the Ravens in rushing. Jackson's 5:3 TD:INT through six games isn't much, but he's completed at least 70 percent of his passes in five of those contests, suggesting better passing numbers should lie ahead once he's fully comfortable with offensive coordinator Todd Monken's new scheme. Next up in Week 7 is a home tilt against a Lions defense that's allowed eight passing TDs through five games, a figure topped by only four other secondaries.