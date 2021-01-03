Jackson completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 113 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Ravens' Week 17 win over the Bengals. He added 11 rushes for 97 yards.

Jackson torched the Bengals with both his arm and legs, completing touchdowns of 43, 18 and nine yards. He also ripped off four runs of 10 yards or more, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive season. Though Jackson wasn't able to replicate his exceptionally efficient 2019 campaign from a touchdown perspective, he still managed to top 30 total touchdowns. He'll look to earn a playoff victory next, something he failed to do in the 2019 season.