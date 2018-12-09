Robert Griffin finished up Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs after Jackson exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury.

Prior to being forced out of the game, Jackson completed 13 of 24 passes for 147 yards and two TDs and ran 13 times for 71 yards. His status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, especially with the health of fellow QB Joe Flacco (hip) improving.