Jackson left Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Bills to be evaluated for a concussion.
The 24-year-old had to chase down an erratic snap on the final play of the third quarter, and his head hit the ground hard while being tackled on a desperation throwaway. It's a disaster scenario for the Ravens, which comes only a couple plays after Taron Johnson picked off Jackson in the end zone and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown. Tyler Huntley will try to engineer a comeback for Baltimore with Jackson going through the concussion protocol.
