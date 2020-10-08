Jackson, who missed practice Thursday, is dealing with both a knee issue and an illness, per the Ravens' injury report, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Jackson's back-to-back absences from practice now have added context, with Tom Pelissero noting during an appearance on NFL Network that both of the QB's issues are considered minor and that his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals shouldn't be impacted.
