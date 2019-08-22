Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Expected to sit Thursday
Jackson doesn't appear to be in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic
Per the report, the only two Baltimore quarterbacks out on the field for final warmups prior to the contest were Trace McSorley and Joe Callahan, which sets the stage for Jackson's next game action to occur in Week 1.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Plays two drives•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Focuses on pass in preseason opener•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: May make brief appearance Thursday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Should stay busy on ground•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Could have carries reduced•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Working with new OC Roman•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...