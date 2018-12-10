Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Expected to start again
Jackson (ankle) is on track for another start Week 15 against the Buccaneers,ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
Joe Flacco (hip) is expected to return from a four-game absence, but he'll likely serve as the No. 2 quarterback unless there's a complication with Jackson's ankle injury. The rookie first-round pick missed the final two snaps of Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss in Kansas City, but X-rays came back negative and he reportedly walked around the locker room without a limp after the game. His unparalleled reliance on running means any lingering ankle soreness would be problematic from a fantasy standpoint even if he's cleared to make another start.
