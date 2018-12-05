Jackson (hip) is expected to get another start Sunday in Kansas City, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Joe Flacco (hip) reportedly is moving around better at Wednesday's practice but is still showing some signs of limitation. Of course, there's no guarantee Flacco will start even when he's healthy, considering the Ravens have won three consecutive games with Jackson spearheading a rejuvenated rushing attack. Confirmation may not come until later this week, but it appears the rookie will get his opportunity to pull off the upset, facing a defense ranked 15th in yards per pass attempt (7.5) and 31st in yard per carry (5.1). While yet to face a true dual-threat passer, the Chiefs have allowed quarterbacks to pick up 95 yards and four TDs on just 20 carries.