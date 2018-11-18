Jackson is expected to fill in for the injured Joe Flacco (hip) in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports that Flacco is not expected to play per a source, clearing the way for Jackson to make his first NFL start. However, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports the rookie Jackson will share snaps with veteran Robert Griffin. Bergman reports it's not clear which of the two backup quarterbacks will start against the Bengals' 32nd-ranked pass defense.