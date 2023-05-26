Jackson said Thursday that he expects "less running and more throwing" under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

It's not exactly a secret, after the Ravens parted ways with long-time, run-first OC Greg Roman and added WRs Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers. The new coordinator, Monken, spent four seasons with Tampa Bay (2016-18) and Cleveland (2019) in the same role and oversaw offenses that attempted 36.1, 37.8, 39.1 and 33.7 passes per game (Jackson's never averaged more than 31.8). Monken then opened up UGA's offense, culminating last year with QB Stetson Bennett having 4,128 passing yards, 27 pass TDs and 10 rushing TDs. The Ravens hope Monken can help guide Jackson from good to great as a passer, but it might mean fewer of the rush attempts that fantasy managers find so valuable. The 26-year-old QB completed 66.1 percent of his throws for 7.8 YPA and a league-high 9.0 percent TD rate back in 2019, so it isn't out of the question to make up for a dip in rushing stats with improvements in both passing volume and efficiency. Jackson is in Baltimore for the long haul after his contract saga ended at the end of April with a five-year, $260 million agreement.