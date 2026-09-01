Jackson told reporters recently that injuries factored into his running less in 2025, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "I believe you know ... a lot of people know [that] I was hurt last year, so I really could not do anything like I wanted to," said Jackson.

Hamstring and back injuries forced Jackson to miss four games last season and sapped his rushing ability even when he was active. This led to Jackson posting career lows in rushing attempts (67) and yards (349). Jackson is now fully healthy going into 2026, his first season operating Declan Doyle's offense. The Ravens open the season on the road in Indianapolis on Sept. 13.