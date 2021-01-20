Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he's "totally certain" the Ravens will sign Jackson (concussion) to an extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While his 2020 campaign wasn't nearly as impressive as his MVP effort in 2019, the 24-year-old quarterback led Baltimore to the playoffs for a third straight year, improving his record to 30-9-0 as a starter in the regular season. Jackson's status as a first-round pick allows the Ravens to extend his rookie contract through 2022 with a fifth-year option, which means the extension Harbaugh is promising may not actually get done until next year. Rapoport relays that the team will at least start those conversations this offseason.