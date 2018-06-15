Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Finishes minicamp strong

Jackson took all the quarterback reps on the final day of minicamp, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

The Ravens have been working on special packages to take advantage of Jackson's rushing ability, and they also want him to gain some level of comfort with running the entire offense. Coach John Harbaugh seems committed to Joe Flacco as the Week 1 starter, but the 33-year-old will be on a much shorter leash than in past seasons. Jackson figures to compete with Robert Griffin for the No. 2 quarterback job when Ravens training camp opens July 19.