Jackson completed nine of 15 passes for 109 yards and took three carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against Washington.

Jackson played the entire first half and led the Ravens to 13 points on five drives. He's looked much better as a passer the last two weeks, after completing just 11 of 28 attempts through the first two games of the preseason. He finishes the exhibition slate 34-of-68 passing for 408 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, with 23 carries for 136 yards and three more scores. The completion rate (50.0) is far below NFL standards, but the Ravens didn't have any trouble scoring points when Jackson was on the field. The rookie has a real shot to open the season as Baltimore's No. 2 QB ahead of Robert Griffin.