Jackson completed 16 of 32 pass attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 63 yards on nine carries in Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns.

Jackson's first touchdown strike Saturday earned the signal-caller enough passing yards to become the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards and rush for 800 yards in a single season. The superstar QB didn't post his gaudiest stat line in his historic performance, but he still threw for multiple touchdowns for the sixth week in a row. With first place in the AFC North locked up with a Week 18 win, Jackson and the Ravens will shift their focus to hosting either the Chargers or the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.