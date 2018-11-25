Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Flashes highs and lows in win
Jackson completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders. He added 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and fumbled a ball that was recovered by the offense.
Jackson extended the Ravens' lead early in the fourth quarter with an eight-yard quick slant to Michael Crabtree, his first passing touchdown as a starter. That play, and an earlier five-yard touchdown run will give fans hope for what is to come, but Jackson still has a ways to go as a passer. Aside from two picks, one of which was tipped, Jackson averaged a paltry 4.3 yards per attempt if you were to exclude a wide-open 74-yard go to Mark Andrews. It may be time to let him grow now that Baltimore has won two straight. True, he's faced two of the bottom 10 teams in the league in opponent passer rating, but he'd have the benefit of another next Sunday if he were to get the start over Joe Flacco (hip) against Atlanta.
