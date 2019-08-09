Jackson completed four of six passes for 59 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 29-0 win over Jacksonville.

Baltimore gave Jackson three series to open the preseason and he helped put together two scoring drives all while not relying on his legs to gain yardage. Jackson didn't record a carry, but did make some nice throws including a 26-yard shot up the sideline to Chris Moore and a 10-yard quick out that Willie Snead took in for a touchdown. Everybody knows that Jackson will be a threat with his legs in his first full season as a starter. Thursday was a nice glimpse of his comfort in focusing his game in the pocket.