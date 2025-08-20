Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Foot stepped on; wrist a non-issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson left Wednesday's practice early because a teammate stepped on his foot, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Initial reports from beat writers suggested Jackson's departure was due to a hand/wrist injury. He may have dealt with discomfort in that area earlier in Wednesday's practice, but a team spokesman clarified that Jackson ultimately left because his foot was stepped on. The spokesman also downplayed the incident and said Jackson is fine.
