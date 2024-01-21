Jackson completed 16 of 22 passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 34-10 win over the Texans. He rushed the ball 11 times for 100 yards and an additional two scores.

Jackson and the rest of Baltimore's offense got off to a relatively slow start, as they didn't find the end zone until midway through the second quarter. However, he took over from there, throwing for touchdowns of three and 15 yards while also finding the end zone on the ground with rushes of 15 and eight yards. Jackson had thrown at least one interception in each his four postseason games entering Saturday's matchup, though he had no turnovers in the blowout win. He also now has at least 100 rushing yards in three of five career playoff games. Jackson and the Ravens will host either the Bills or Chiefs next Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.