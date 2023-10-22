Jackson completed 21 of 27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-6 win over Detroit. He added nine rushes for 36 yards and an additional score.

Jackson had no trouble leading the Baltimore offense against what had been considered one of the better defenses in the league entering the game. He capped the team's first offensive possession with a seven-yard rushing touchdown, then threw for scores of 12 and 11 yards before halftime. Jackson wasn't reliant solely on touchdowns for his big performance, as he also tallied his first 300-yard passing effort since Week 5 of the 2021 campaign. He should have a chance for another big game in Week 8 in a matchup against Arizona.