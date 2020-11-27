Although Jackson and other Ravens have tested positive for COVID-19, Baltimore is now scheduled to play the Steelers on Tuesday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This will be the second time that the contest has been postponed following the placement of multiple Baltimore players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per ESPN.com, Jackson is also among those in the Ravens organization who have tested positive for COVID in the past week. He's now reportedly quarantining for 10 days and it's expected that he'll be officially added to the reserve/COVID-19 list later Friday. In his looming absence, Robert Griffin is slated to start at QB for the Ravens on Tuesday, assuming the game takes place.