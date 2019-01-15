Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Gets endorsement from Harbaugh
Coach John Harbaugh said last week that Jackson will remain the Ravens' top signal-caller heading into the 2019 season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "I know Joe [Flacco] is going to do really well. I mean, Lamar is our quarterback going forward -- no question about that," Harbaugh said.
Jackson took over for an injured Flacco as the Ravens' starting quarterback in Week 11, bringing with him a new-look, run-heavy offensive attack that guided the team to wins in six of its final seven contests of the regular season. Unfortunately, Jackson couldn't keep the momentum going in the Jan. 6 wild-card round loss to the Chargers, completing only 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards and adding 54 yards on the ground while throwing an interception and losing one of his three fumbles. The rookie at least bounced back from a rough first half to nearly engineer a comeback win, with that performance coupled with his previous body of work giving the Ravens enough confidence to proceed with him atop the depth chart. Harbaugh essentially admitted that the Ravens will part ways this offseason with Flacco, whom the coach noted is "going to have a market" whether he's traded or released.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Mixed bag in first playoff game•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Dazzling performance on ground•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Sets career high in passing yards•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Thrives on ground again in win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Practices fully•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Remains starting quarterback•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...