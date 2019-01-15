Coach John Harbaugh said last week that Jackson will remain the Ravens' top signal-caller heading into the 2019 season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "I know Joe [Flacco] is going to do really well. I mean, Lamar is our quarterback going forward -- no question about that," Harbaugh said.

Jackson took over for an injured Flacco as the Ravens' starting quarterback in Week 11, bringing with him a new-look, run-heavy offensive attack that guided the team to wins in six of its final seven contests of the regular season. Unfortunately, Jackson couldn't keep the momentum going in the Jan. 6 wild-card round loss to the Chargers, completing only 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards and adding 54 yards on the ground while throwing an interception and losing one of his three fumbles. The rookie at least bounced back from a rough first half to nearly engineer a comeback win, with that performance coupled with his previous body of work giving the Ravens enough confidence to proceed with him atop the depth chart. Harbaugh essentially admitted that the Ravens will part ways this offseason with Flacco, whom the coach noted is "going to have a market" whether he's traded or released.