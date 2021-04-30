The Ravens are picking up the fifth-year option on Jackson's rookie contract, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson is now scheduled for a $23.016 million base salary in 2022, though it's guaranteed for injury only. The option gives Baltimore more leverage in negotiations on a long-term contract, which seems to be the ultimate goal for both parties. Offseason additions Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins give Jackson the best receiving corps he's ever had, while the Ravens' offensive line looks shaky for the first time in his young career.