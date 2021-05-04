Offensive coordinator Greg Roman says the Ravens have built a more balanced attack around Jackson, after adding WRs Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in the 2021 NFL Draft, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.

When an NFL offensive coordinator discusses 'balance', he's usually referring to establishing a run game to complement the pass. In this case, it's the other way around, with Jackson (among others) expressing frustration at the increasingly predictable nature of Baltimore's offense. The drafting of Bateman (first round) and Wallace (fourth) was preceded by the signing of Sammy Watkins, but the Ravens did also take a big hit this offseason when they traded star OT Orlando Brown to the AFC rival Chiefs. Roman expects Jackson and the rest of the passing game to take a "big step" forward this year, noting that he plans to make more schematic changes than he did last offseason.