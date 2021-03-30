Jackson has a new option in the passing game with Baltimore's recent addition of Sammy Watkins, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore missed out on the top-of-market receivers, instead bringing in Watkins after two weeks of free agency. The signing isn't likely to revolutionize the Ravens offense, but Watkins should at least pose more of a downfield threat than Willie Snead, who recently left Baltimore to sign with Las Vegas. While Watkins now joins Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews as the Ravens' main receiving threats, Jackson could get another weapon from the NFL Draft at the end of April.