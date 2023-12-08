Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Jackson (illness) will play Sunday against the Rams after the quarterback returned to practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "He was feeling good -- full of life," Harbaugh said Friday. "He looked good out there. He was back. He's recovered."

Jackson missed his first practice of the season Thursday after falling ill, but he seemed to bounce back quickly from the ailment and appeared to be practicing Friday with his usual energy during the portion of the session that was open to the media. Though durability has been an issue for Jackson over the past two seasons, he's enjoyed one of the healthier campaigns of his career and should be fresh coming out of the Ravens' Week 13 bye.