Jackson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

Jackson hasn't looked as spry as usual since returning from a hamstring injury, but none of the injuries he's been listed with in recent weeks has posed a real threat to his game availability. He'll get WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) back in the lineup for a Thanksgiving matchup with one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

