Jackson (knee) announced via his personal Twitter account Monday that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2.

Coach John Harbaugh said "we love [Jackson]" in his press conference Monday at the NFL Owners Meetings, in response to Jackson's trade announcement, but after lengthy contract disputes, the star quarterback has made it known that he prefers to move on from Baltimore. The Ravens placed the $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier this offseason, but the quarterback has yet to sign the tag. Other teams can negotiate a contract with Jackson due to the non-exclusive tag, which Baltimore could match or alternatively gain two first-round draft picks as compensation, but Jackson's now-public announcement of a trade request could motivate teams around the league to more heavily pursue direct dialogue with the Ravens instead.