Jackson has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his left knee, which will require 1-to-3 weeks in order to recover, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson didn't log any snaps after picking up a knee injury on the last play of the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos. The issue initially was termed a mild left knee sprain, but testing didn't reveal its extent until Tuesday. Coach John Harbaugh called Jackson "week-to-week" Monday, while adding that the quarterback was less likely to be able to suit up Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. Assuming Jackson can't play this weekend, Tyler Huntley will earn his fifth start over the last two seasons in place of the team's No. 1 QB.