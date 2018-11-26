Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Headed for week of uncertainty
Coach John Harbaugh doesn't intend to announce his decision between Jackson or Joe Flacco (hip) as the starting quarterback for Week 13 in Atlanta, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports. "Whether the decision has been made or not, it's not important for anybody to know but us," Harbaugh said after Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders. "If I decide to do it one way or another, I don't want our opponent to know. So, I'm probably not going to announce it for obvious reasons."
Flacco reportedly hopes to resume practicing Tuesday, but he hasn't yet been cleared to do so and still needs to meet with a hip specialist in the coming days. Meanwhile, Jackson has led the Ravens to back-to-back wins, albeit in home games with the benefit of cupcake matchups (Cincinnati and Oakland). The rookie has taken 37 carries for 190 yards and a touchdown as the starter, but he's also been intercepted three times on just 44 pass attempts. As much sense as it makes to deploy a run-heavy offense featuring zone-read runs with Jackson and Gus Edwards against an Atlanta defense that allows 5.1 yards per carry, the Ravens might worry about the plan falling to pieces if they're forced to play from behind. With Harbaugh intent on guarding information, Flacco's practice participation may be the only real clue this upcoming week.
