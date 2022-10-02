Jackson completed 20 of 29 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed 11 times for 73 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Jackson and the Ravens got off to a torrid start with 20 first-half points, with one of the touchdowns coming on a one-yard shovel pass to J.K. Dobbins. Jackson also broke off several productive runs throughout the game, but Baltimore's failure to score a single second-half point is partly an indictment on the star quarterback, who threw both his interceptions in the fourth quarter. The second was the most critical, as it came in the end zone on fourth down at the end of a 14-play, 93-yard drive when coach John Harbaugh opted to bypass a gimme field-goal attempt that would have given his team the lead. Jackson will now aim to bounce back from his season-low passing yardage total when he faces the Bengals in a primetime divisional clash next Sunday night.