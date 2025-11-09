Jackson completed 17 of 29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Vikings. He added nine rushes for 36 yards.

Jackson helped move the Ravens' offense effectively for most of the game, but he and the rest of the unit repeatedly stalled near the goal line. He managed to break through with a two-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to Mark Andrews to account for his only score of the game. This performance marked Jackson's second game this season with only one touchdown, though he has found the end zone at least three times in his remaining four contests.