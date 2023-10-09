Jackson completed 22 of 38 passes for 236 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers. He added six rushes for 45 yards.

Jackson attempted a season-high 38 passes and missed his season-best yardage total by one yard. His pass catchers played a role in his inefficiency, as the Baltimore receiving corps had several key drops throughout the game. On the other hand, Jackson also had some mistakes of his own, most notably throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory with a chance to clinch victory late in the fourth quarter. He also lost a fumble one possession later, which gave the Steelers a chance to run out the clock. Overall, Jackson has had an inconsistent start to the season, tallying multiple total touchdowns in three of five games, but zero in the remaining two contests.