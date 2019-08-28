Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Hoping for 30 passes per game
Jackson told Mad Dog Sports Radio that he would like to throw about 30 passes per game, with fewer designed quarterback runs built into the offense.
Including the playoffs, Jackson averaged 23.4 pass attempts and 16.0 carries in eight starts last season, producing 7.0 YPA and 4.8 YPC. The rushing volume probably isn't sustainable long term, but the Ravens did hire run-first offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who previously oversaw prolific rushing seasons from Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor. There's also the matter of coach John Harbaugh telling beat reporters to "take the over" when he was asked about Jackson's rushing volume relative to Cam Newton's career-high mark of 139 carries. On the other hand, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti suggested Jackson won't run as much this season -- a sentiment the quarterback seems to support. Of course, there's room for Jackson to lose a good portion of last year's per-game rushing volume and still easily lead the league in QB carries. For what it's worth -- probably not much -- he had 16 pass attempts (10 completions for 117 yards and a TD) and just two carries for 14 yards in two preseason games. Jackson starts the regular season with a favorable schedule, traveling to Miami in Week 1 before returning to Baltimore to face the Cardinals in Week 2.
