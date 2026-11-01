Jackson headed to the locker room after sustaining an apparent injury to his throwing hand during Sunday's game against the Bills, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After missing the Ravens' previous three games due to an ankle sprain, Jackson lasted just one play before succumbing to a new injury. The quarterback was in visible pain after his hand appeared to make contact with the arm of a Bills defender while he was following through on a pass attempt. Rather than heading to the medical tent on the sideline, Jackson immediately jogged to the locker room to receive treatment. Until the Ravens provide an update on Jackson's status, Tyler Huntley will direct the offense.