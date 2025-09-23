Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Impressive production in home loss
Jackson completed 21 of 27 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed seven times for 35 yards in the Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Lions on Monday night.
Jackson's stat line was practically pristine, with the two-time MVP finishing the night boasting a 148.3 QB rating. However, Jackson wasn't able to help the Ravens keep pace with an aggressive Lions offense that successfully converted two fourth-quarter fourth-down opportunities. Jackson did pad his numbers somewhat on Baltimore's last drive, a possession he capped off with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews, his second of the night to the veteran tight end. Jackson also connected with Rashod Bateman for a three-yard scoring strike just before halftime, and he'll head into a Week 4 road showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with stellar 9:0 TD:INT through his first three games of 2025.