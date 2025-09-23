Jackson completed 21 of 27 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed seven times for 35 yards in the Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Jackson's stat line was practically pristine, with the two-time MVP finishing the night boasting a 148.3 QB rating. However, Jackson wasn't able to help the Ravens keep pace with an aggressive Lions offense that successfully converted two fourth-quarter fourth-down opportunities. Jackson did pad his numbers somewhat on Baltimore's last drive, a possession he capped off with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews, his second of the night to the veteran tight end. Jackson also connected with Rashod Bateman for a three-yard scoring strike just before halftime, and he'll head into a Week 4 road showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with stellar 9:0 TD:INT through his first three games of 2025.