Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens are expected to pick up the fifth-year option on Jackson's rookie contract, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With an MVP award and two 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt through three years with Baltimore, Jackson is poised to get a payday sooner than later. If the Ravens make the aforementioned move by May 3, his contract will be $23.1 million in 2022, but the team also may want to lock him up long-term in the near future, as has been intimated this offseason. Jackson has a new weapon in the passing game via free agency in Sammy Watkins, and the Ravens may also use draft capital to improve the receiving corps, which would give him a good chance to surpass 3,000 yards through the air for the second time in his career this fall.