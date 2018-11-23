Ravens' Lamar Jackson: In line for second start
Jackson is in line to start Sunday against the Raiders, according to, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.
Fellow quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) almost certainly will not play in Week 12 after sitting out practice all week, which puts Jackson on track to start for the second straight week.
