Ravens' Lamar Jackson: In line to play against Bengals
Jackson (illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jackson's Week 10 status will be officially confirmed prior to the Ravens' 1:00 ET kickoff Sunday, but given that the QB was able to practice fully Friday -- after sitting out Thursday's session -- it's not surprising that he's slated to handle his usual duties against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Back at practice•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Under the weather•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Delivers three scores in upset win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Delivers another big rushing effort•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Displays excellent rushing ability•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...