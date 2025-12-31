Jackson (back) is expected to participate in Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson wasn't able to practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Baltimore's win over the Packers in Week 17 due to a lower-back contusion, so it will be encouraging to see him participating in even a limited capacity Wednesday. Baltimore is approaching a Sunday night regular-season finale on the road against Pittsburgh that will decide the AFC North champion, and Rapoport reports that the Ravens are optimistic about Jackson's odds of being cleared to return Week 18. Tyler Huntley, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown versus Green Bay, while also rushing eight times for 60 yards, will return to the backup role if Jackson is cleared to play.