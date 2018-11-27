Jackson is slated to start Sunday's game in Atlanta, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On Monday, John Harbaugh suggested Jackson would split snaps with long-time starter Joe Flacco once the latter is cleared to play, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. However, Flacco has yet to gain clearance, so Jackson will remain the Ravens' primary signal-caller Week 13, which presents a matchup with a Falcons defense that ranks 26th against the pass (273 yards per game) and has allowed opposing quarterbacks to rack up 205 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 11 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories