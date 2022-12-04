site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-lamar-jackson-injures-knee-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Injures knee Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jackson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury.
Tyler Huntley is now in at QB for the Ravens. Prior to his exit from the contest, Jackson had completed three of four passes for 11 yards and ran once for nine yards.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read