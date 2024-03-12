Jackson is getting help in the backfield via Derrick Henry, with whom the Ravens agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract Tuesday, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Jackson will form one of the league's most dangerous backfield tandems by allying with the 30-year-old, two-time rushing champion who spent the last eight seasons in Tennessee, and could now finally give Baltimore a sledgehammer in the rushing game to complement the reigning MVP's elusiveness. The pair of Jackson and Henry could give the Ravens a new-look rushing attack finally capable of pushing the team over the edge, with big-play threat Keaton Mitchell (knee) providing a complementary boost. Meanwhile, J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) is scheduled for free agency, while Gus Edwards is scheduled to ink with the Chargers. Jackson tallied career-high marks with 3,678 passing yards and 8.0 yards per attempt in 2023, to go with 29 total touchdowns, and 821 rushing yards. Henry, meanwhile, rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 carries.