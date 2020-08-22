Jackson's Saturday absence at practice was merely rest related according to assistant head coach and WR coach David Culley, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy players can breathe a sigh of relief as it was initially unclear why Jackson was held out of practice Saturday. Despite a proclamation to limit his running in 2020, Jackson figures to still be one of the top fantasy scoring quarterbacks again, especially if the likes of Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay develop into major pass-catching threats.