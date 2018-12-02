Jackson completed 12 of 21 passes for 125 yards and added 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries during Sunday's 26-16 win over Atlanta. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Jackson gave the Ravens their only offensive touchdown late in the first quarter, keeping it on an option play and slicing for a 13-yard score. That's Jackson at his best. At his worst, Jackson scrambled early in the second quarter, was stripped, and the Falcons returned it for a 74-yard score. Jackson has doubtlessly breathed life into a Ravens team that is suddenly slated for a wild-card spot, but he continues to come with risk, not the least of which is whether his body, not exactly in the mold of Cam Newton, can survive his frequent scrambling as he missed time during the third quarter while in concussion protocol. His style might catch up with him, but probably not next Sunday against a Chiefs defense among the worst in the league against the run, surrendering 5.0 yards per carry.