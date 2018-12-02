Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Keeps it rolling on the ground
Jackson completed 12 of 21 passes for 125 yards and added 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries during Sunday's 26-16 win over Atlanta. He lost a fumble during the contest.
Jackson gave the Ravens their only offensive touchdown late in the first quarter, keeping it on an option play and slicing for a 13-yard score. That's Jackson at his best. At his worst, Jackson scrambled early in the second quarter, was stripped, and the Falcons returned it for a 74-yard score. Jackson has doubtlessly breathed life into a Ravens team that is suddenly slated for a wild-card spot, but he continues to come with risk, not the least of which is whether his body, not exactly in the mold of Cam Newton, can survive his frequent scrambling as he missed time during the third quarter while in concussion protocol. His style might catch up with him, but probably not next Sunday against a Chiefs defense among the worst in the league against the run, surrendering 5.0 yards per carry.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...